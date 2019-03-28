A late night barrel and pallet fire is being treated as suspicious, a fire official said. (Parker Crook - Morning Star)

Suspicious pallet fire doused

Vernon Fire Rescue Services extinguished the small fire within minutes of arriving on the scene

  • Mar. 28, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A late night cask and pallet fire near Okanagan Spirits is being treated as suspicious.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services Captain Dean Wakefield, alongside a small group of firefighters and an RCMP officer, were on scene shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

“It’s definitely a suspicious fire,” said Wakefield. “It’s in the investigation with the RCMP at this time.”

Wakefield said the ignition source of the fire is not yet known.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze. Firefighters had the small blaze under control within minutes of arriving on the scene.

