Suspicious pallet fire doused

A late night cask and pallet fire near Okanagan Spirits is being treated as suspicious.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services Captain Dean Wakefield, alongside a small group of firefighters and an RCMP officer, were on scene shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

“It’s definitely a suspicious fire,” said Wakefield. “It’s in the investigation with the RCMP at this time.”

Wakefield said the ignition source of the fire is not yet known.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze. Firefighters had the small blaze under control within minutes of arriving on the scene.

