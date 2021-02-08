Suspicious male draws quick reaction from police, Chemainus Elementary School staff

A suspicious man in the vicinity of Chemainus Elementary School was arrested Friday. (File photo by Don Bodger)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and staff at Chemainus Elementary School acted quickly when a suspicious male was reported near the school grounds at lunchtime Friday.

“The man had allegedly exposed himself while urinating in a public place which could have been witnessed by occupants of a local school,” noted Janelle Shoihet, the RCMP’s senior media relations officer.

“A neighbour called the RCMP and also came over and alerted staff who were outside with our students,” said Mike Russell, communications director for the Cowichan Valley School District.

The educational assistant told principal Fergus Horsburgh and a risk assessment was conducted.

“Police were there quickly as well,” added Russell. “They were able to track this fellow down and arrest him.

“The kids are all safe. Staff handled it really well and we’re really grateful the police were so quick. They had eyes on him and the kids weren’t in any risk.”

Marked and unmarked police vehicles were on the scene.

“The man was initially arrested, but has since been released without charge,” Shoihet indicated.

