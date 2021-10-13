Suspicious item in luggage triggers emergency response at Comox Valley Airport

Incident did not cause any delays at YQQ

A suspicious item in a piece of checked baggage activated an emergency response at the Comox Valley Airport Wednesday (Oct.13), however, the incident did not cause any delays to flights.

Mike Atkins, chief executive officer of the airport explained around noon, the airport’s emergency response plan was activated, which includes the attendance of the Comox Valley RCMP.

“Shortly thereafter, the owner of the luggage was identified and provided a description of the item in question, resolving the incident,” he noted in an email to The Record.

The airport returned to normal operations within approximately 45 minutes without delays to inbound or outbound aircraft or passengers.

