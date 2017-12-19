Suspicious incident sparks Langley RCMP concern

Police are looking into a recent incident in Brookswood.

Langley RCMP are looking for two people involved in a suspicious incident involving a young boy in Brookswood recently.

On Dec. 13, a 13-year-old was out walking his dog at about 6 p.m. near the corner of 206 Street and 42A Avenue, said Cpl. Holly Largy.

An older model white four door car pulled up, and the passenger called for the boy to come closer to look at something. He ignored them and walked away, said Largy.

Police have canvassed the area and have been looking at security system video footage in an attempt to identify the car.

The passenger who spoke to the boy is described as about 5’7″ tall, with a medium build and a moustache, and wearing a black toque and a black jacket. There was no description of the driver.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

On Dec. 19, H.D. Stafford Middle School principal Shawn Davids issued a letter to parents also warning about a recent suspicious incident.

“Recently a student encountered a stranger acting inappropriately near the school property,” Davids wrote. “The parent wisely reported the incident to school administration and the RCMP. The school administration and the RCMP have investigated the situation and recommend increased vigilance in the coming weeks. Out of an abundance of caution, it is recommended that students walk together in pairs, groups or with their parents/guardians and be aware of their surroundings at all times.”

He also mentioned rumours on social media, and counselled that rumours do little to help the RCMP and “only serve to instill fear and panic.”

“We urge parents to talk to your children and keep communication lines open,” Davids wrote.