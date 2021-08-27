Suspicious fire sparked again in Lumby under investigation

Fifth blaze since last year in Cedar Ridge area

Another suspicious fire in Lumby was quickly contained by crews Thursday afternoon.

Residents saw smoke coming from the Cedar Ridge area and called 911 to report the blaze around 5 p.m. on Aug. 26.

“Once we got to it with our hose line it took us about 20 minutes to extinguish,” fire chief Tony Clayton said.

A fire guard was built and crews returned Friday morning to ensure there were no overnight flareups on the fire.

BC Wildfire Service and RCMP are investigating due to the nature of the blaze.

“This is number five, from last year to this year,” Clayton said. “They’re all suspicious.

“They are all kind of localized to this one general area,” Clayton said of the forested area — a popular hiking destination.

Meanwhile, Lumby still has a truck and a crew assisting at the White Rock Lake wildfire.

