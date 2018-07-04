‘Suspicious’ fire burning near Keremeos

Keremeos firefighters are working to put out a fence post fire on Upper Bench Road this morning.

Members of the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department are fighting a “suspicious” fire Wednesday morning on a property on Upper Bench Road.

Jordy Bosscha, chief of the department, spoke briefly with the Review as firefighters worked to put out a pile of fence posts that were someone set on fire.

Bosscha said although the pile was creating a lot of smoke, there was no risk to structures.

He said the fire was suspicious in nature.

Residents are reminded to stay out of the area as firefighters work.

Currently there is a ban on any fires larger than a campfire (half metre by half metre in size) in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes the Similkameen. The prohibition remains in effect until Oct. 15.

The fine for having a larger fire is up to $1,150.

The Review will update this story when more information comes available.