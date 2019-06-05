Oliver Fire Department responded to a bush fire beside the United Church at approximately 11 p.m. on May 31. The flames were quickly extinguished and no structural damage was reported. (Black Press file photo)

‘Suspicious’ fire at abandoned Oliver building

Oliver Fire Department and RCMP are investigating a fire at an abandoned building

A suspicious fire at an abandoned building is being investigated by RCMP and the Oliver Fire Department.

Rob Graham, Oliver Fire Department media spokesperson, said they were called to the structure fire on Station Street around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. He said upon arrival people at the scene noted they saw some flames coming from the house.

READ MORE: Bird bangers believed to have caused Oliver fire

“It was an abandoned home and was boarded up so we had to make an entry point into the building and knock down some fire so we could get completely inside to extinguish it,” said Graham.

Two pumpers and two support vehicles, along with additional manpower, attacked the blaze to prevent it from spreading from a neighbouring building. Graham said firefighters were called back to the scene hours later to deal with a flare up.

READ MORE: Oliver Fire Department responds to bush fire near United Church

“Nothing is known about what caused the fire at this time. With the home boarded up it is being deemed suspicious … I have heard that there is security footage of the scene from next door,” he said.

