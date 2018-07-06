Suspicious death on the Yekooche Reserve

According to a news release issued by the Fort St. James RCMP, police are currently investigating a woman's death near on the Yekooche Reserve, approximately one and a half hours, or 85 kilometeres northwest of Fort St. James.

At 1:53 AM on Thursday June 21, Fort St. James RCMP recieved a report of an injured female on the Yekooche Reserve. Upon arrival, police found the adult female deceased.

The death appeared to be suspicious in nature and Fort St. James RCMP called for assistance from North District Major Crime who was at the scene later that same day, according to the RCMP.

To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with potential information on the suspicious death is urged to call the Fort St. James RCMP at 250-996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

