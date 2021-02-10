Suspects steal walkie-talkies from Nanaimo sporting goods store

The RCMP hope the public can help identify a man and a woman who allegedly shoplifted merchandise from the Cabela’s store in Nanaimo last week. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who allegedly walked out of a sporting goods store without paying for a set of walkie-talkies.

The incident happened Thursday, Feb. 4 at Cabela’s when police were called by a loss prevention officer who witnessed the suspects steal walkie-talkies and a headset with a total value of $140.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the loss prevention officer said he reviewed the surveillance video of the couple as they selected the items then placed them in the woman’s purse. The two then walked out of the store without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise.

Anyone with information about the identify of these two individuals is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-4410.

