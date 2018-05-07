RCMP in Kelowna are continuing the investigation into an early Sunday morning break and enter into a downtown Kelowna business. (IMAGE CREDIT: GOOGLE)

Suspects sought in Naked Cafe break-in

The suspect forcibly gained entrance to the cafe.

Mounties are continuing the investigation into an early Sunday morning break and enter into a downtown Kelowna business.

Police were called to the Naked Cafe in the 500 block of Lawrence Avenue May 6, just before 8 a.m., after staff of the Naked Café discovered a break and enter to their business. RCMP believe that at approximately 4:30 a.m., the suspect or suspects caused moderate damage when they forcibly gained entry into the rear door of the restaurant.

“Once inside, it is believed that the suspects disabled the businesses alarm system, before fleeing with a safe, a cash register drawer and thousands of dollars in cash,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite Kelowna RCMP file number 2018-23640. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

