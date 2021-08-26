Suspects remain at large after abandoning stolen vehicle, fleeing on foot in Cranbrook

Cranbrook RCMP are searching for two individuals who fled police responding to an early morning call of bottle thefts on Wednesday (Aug. 25).

Two suspects remain at large after abandoning a stolen vehicle and taking off on foot in the Park Royal area of Cranbrook.

BACKGROUND: Cranbrook RCMP find stolen truck, two suspects remain missing

Cranbrook RCMP received a call on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 25 after an unknown male and female allegedly went through a closed gate of a residence in the 900-block of 6th St. South and stole several bags of empty cans.

The RCMP located the suspect vehicle, a pickup truck, near the bottle depot and after putting on his cruiser’s lights, the suspects fled, and weaved in and out of traffic to try and get away from the police.

Later that afternoon police received a call saying the vehicle was seen travelling south from Canal Flats towards Cranbrook.

A member of the Cranbrook Crime Reduction unit managed to locate the vehicle and track it, while other officers set up and successfully deployed a spike belt at the Fort Steele interchange.

The suspect vehicle managed to continue on damaged tires and made its way to the Park Royal area of Cranbrook where it finally came to a stop and the two suspects fled on foot.

Despite an extensive search of the area by RCMP, members of the BC Highway Patrol and the Conservation Officer service, the suspects were not found.

“We are still actively looking for the two individuals in the photos,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron of the Cranbrook RCMP. “The suspect driver put many people in danger by refusing to stop for police and continuing driving into a populated area. If you know who the suspects are, we would appreciate you reaching out to us.”

“We would also like to thank our partner agencies for assisting us in attempting to locate the suspects in this incident,” Cst Forgeron adds. “Several branches of the RCMP along with the Conservation Officer Service dropped what they were doing in order to assist.”

paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletinLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kimberley Bulletin