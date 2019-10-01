Suspects caught in stolen 2010 Chevy Silverado from Penticton

Two men and one woman allegedly stole truck from industrial area of the city

Two men and one woman have been arrested after police caught them in a stolen 2010 Chevy Silverado on Monday morning.

According to a release, the suspects had been rummaging through several parked vehicles at about 6 a.m. on Sept. 30 before managing to steal the truck, which was parked in a compound in the industrial area of Penticton.

At approximately 10 a.m., a Police Dog Service officer spotted the stolen truck near Green Avenue and Skaha Lake Road.

With help from General Duty, the Targeted Enforcement Unit and Traffic Services, the vehicle was safely stopped, the release reads.

The driver, a 30-year-old Penticton man, a 29-year-old male and a 23-year-old female passengers were all taken into custody.

The driver is known to police, and faces charges of theft of vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime.

