Suspects break into Williams Lake business, make off with money donated for needy children

Do you know who this is? Photo courtesy of BC Crime Stoppers

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding two brazen suspects who are alleged to have broken into Williams Lake and District Credit Union early Saturday evening.

Police released video images of one of the two men suspected of smashing the main glass door to the business in order to steal a large water jug full of loose change that was being collected for less fortunate children in the community.

The break in occurred just after 6:30 p.m., stated a BC Crime Stoppers news release.

If you can assist in this investigation, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211 or BC Crime Stoppers.

