Suspects arrested after theft in Comox

Two people have been arrested following a theft from the Comox Marina located on Port Augusta Street.

  • Jun. 6, 2018 12:00 a.m.
Two suspects were identified by police after a report of two electric downriggers were stolen from the marina on May 26.

On June 5, the suspects were observed walking together along 20th Street in Courtenay. One of the suspects ran away, while the other remained and was arrested. The suspect who ran away was located by police a short time later and also arrested.

Jenna Usipuik is charged with theft under $5,000, break and enter, and possession of counterfeit currency.

Cameron Sebastian is charged with theft under $5,000 and break and enter.

Usipuik and Sebastian remain in police custody.

-Comox Valley RCMP

