Suspected impaired motorist drives car into Dragon City Restaurant sign in Ladysmith

A Ladysmith resident could potentially be facing an alleged impaired driving charge after the car she was driving left the Trans-Canada Highway and struck the Dragon City Restaurant sign last night.

Ladysmith RCMP came upon a yet to be reported single vehicle accident at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Esplanade Avenue, just south of the Roberts Street intersection.

Ladysmith RCMP said the 43-year-old female driver and the only occupant both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It is suspected that alcohol likely was a factor and charges of impaired driving and driving over 80 milligrams under the Criminal Code of Canada will potentially be recommended if evidence is gathered to support the suspicions of the investigator, say police.