Suspected impaired driver crashes into parked truck

First responders were on scene Sunday night after a vehicle ran into a parked truck in the area of Peardonville Road and Broadway Street in Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

A crash Sunday night in Abbotsford resulted in a suspected impaired driver having to be extricated from his vehicle.

The incident took place at about 6 p.m., when police received reports that a car had hit a parked truck in the area of Peardonville Road and Broadway Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they realized the vehicle that had crashed was the same one they had received erratic-driving reports about earlier in the evening.

The lone occupant, who is believed to have been impaired, was extricated from the vehicle and transported unconscious to hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The car that hit the parked truck also struck a man who was standing near the truck. That man sustained minor injuries.

No further information is available at this time.