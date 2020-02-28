Suspected drugs, counterfeit cash seized during distracted driving stop: Surrey RCMP

Police said incident happened near 152nd Street and Fraser Highway

Surrey RCMP say they have seized suspected drugs and counterfeit cash during a distracted driving stop.

Officers were conducting distracted driving enforcement near 152nd Street and Fraser Highway Thursday (Feb. 27) , when they pulled over the driver of a Nissan Sentra, who was allegedly using their cellphone while driving, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday (Feb. 28) .

RCMP said that when officers approached the vehicle, they observed a passenger attempting to conceal items while another passenger ran away.”

After searching the vehicle, police said they found “numerous items consistent with drug trafficking.”

Items included suspected methamphetamines “packaged for street sale,” suspected codeine tablets, drug paraphenalia and a “small amount” of counterfeit Canadian cash, according to Surrey RCMP.

The Nissan, police said, was seized as “offence-related property.”

Surrey Now Leader