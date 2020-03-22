Suspected case of COVID-19 in Canal Flats: Mayor

One individual is in self-quarantine with flu-like symptoms in a ‘likely’ case of COVID-19 after attending a community event in Canal Flats two weeks ago, according to an update from mayor Karl Sterzer.

Sterzer said the person, along with their family and others, attended an event on March 8 at the village’s community centre. A few days later, the individual felt sick and self-isolated, believing it to be the flu after attending a clinic. However, symptoms worsened and the individual went to Invermere District Hospital where they were told ‘at least one family member likely has COVID-19’.

The individual was not tested because they did not require hospitalization.

The family notified the Village on Sunday, which prompted Sterzer’s update, given there were many other parties at the community centre that same day.

“Regardless of whether there is a definitive test or not, the need for self-protection measures to stop the potential spread is crucial and the Village is urging all residents in Canal Flats to follow the social distancing orders from the Provincial Medical Health Officer and if any symptoms develop, to immediately self-isolate for the recommended 14 days,” said Sterzer. “We need to protect everyone in our community, including those who are at higher risk like the elderly and compromised, by taking social distancing seriously.”

A new website has been created for Columbia Valley residents in self-isolation or quarantine, but need the essentials such as groceries and prescriptions. Anyone who is needing a delivery is encouraged to sign up, while those wishing to volunteer to pick up and deliver supplies are also encouraged to join.

“Canal Flats is resilient. We have seen that time and time again, and I know we will come together as a community to take every measure we can to stop the spread of illness and support one another,” said Sterzer. ‘Our focus should not be on who has the virus, but on how we can all stop its spread. We need to remain calm as a community and continue to check in on one another. And we need to do this now more than ever. Everyone should be staying home unless they need to be out. And finally, we need to keep up good hygiene practices while following all the recommendations of the Provincial Health Officer.”

