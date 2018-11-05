Suspected arson destroys several vehicles at Abbotsford auto-body repair shop

Fire crews called out Saturday night to business on Windsor Street

Several vehicles were destroyed after apparently being deliberately set on fire Saturday night at an auto-body repair shop in Abbotsford. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police are investigating as arson a multi-vehicle fire that took place late Saturday night at an Abbotsford auto-body repair shop.

The fire took place at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Overseas Auto Body, located at 2342 Windsor St. – south of Peardonville Road and west of Townline Road.

About 15 vehicles were destroyed in the blaze.

That incident occurred not far from where two vehicles were set ablaze on the evening of Oct. 30 along Oakridge Crescent and Martens Street in a residential neighbourhood.

Police are also investigating those fires as arson.