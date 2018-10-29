Nanaimo RCMP have contained an area of Comox Road and Prideaux Street after a man with his face covered was seen entering a building. The RCMP Emergency Response Team has arrived. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Suspect with face covered draws RCMP Emergency Response Team to Nanaimo

UPDATE: Police have contained an area of Comox Road and Prideaux Street

  • Oct. 29, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police have contained an area of Comox Road and Prideaux Street after a man with his face covered was seen entering a building.

Nanaimo RCMP have a heavy presence in the area and RCMP Vancouver Island’s Emergency Response Team has just arrived on scene.

More to come.

