Suspect with face covered draws RCMP Emergency Response Team to Nanaimo

Police have contained an area of Comox Road and Prideaux Street after a man with his face covered was seen entering a building.
Nanaimo RCMP have a heavy presence in the area and RCMP Vancouver Island’s Emergency Response Team has just arrived on scene.
More to come.
RCMP in Nanaimo continuing containment at Prideaux St. and Comox Rd. Man with faced covered seen entering building on Comox Rd. RCMP VI ERT have arrived.#Nanaimo #RCMP @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/H0hK8r3rnK
— Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) October 30, 2018