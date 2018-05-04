The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying this man, who allegedly committed several property-related offences on the West Shore last month. (Photo courtesy of the West Shore RCMP)

Suspect wanted in connection to West Shore property crimes

West Shore RCMP asks for public's help to identify suspect

  • May. 4, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  News

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly committed several property-related crimes last month on the West Shore.

The suspect was last seen near Jacklin and Sooke roads on April 28 at around 2 p.m. He was wearing a distinctive white motocross style helmet.

If you have any information about this individual or any crimes he may have committed, please call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

