Suspect wanted for a ‘serious incident’ in a standoff with police

Prince Rupert RCMP and a tactical team have blocked off access to a residential section

A heavily armed tactical team moves in on the suspect in a home in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue West. (Robb Rydde photo)

A tactical police team has arrived on scene to assist Prince Rupert RCMP in arresting a suspect wanted for a ‘serious incident’.

A police standoff started in the early hours of Wednesday morning, July 18, outside a home in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue West.

Seven Prince Rupert RCMP cars have blocked off a section of Fifth Avenue West and Sixth Avenue West as a precautionary measure.

“There’s an individual inside that’s arrestable and is wanted for a serious incident that is still under investigation,” said Inspector Blake Ward at 8:35 a.m. He said police responded to the scene some time between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

He would not say whether anyone had been injured, or the nature of the crime.

“We’re being precautious,” he said. There are “indications of violence” from the person inside the home.

Police are requesting the public stay clear from the area.

More to come.

