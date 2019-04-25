Suspect stole lingerie in Langley heist

Langley RCMP is also looking for someone who bought $6,000 in goods with a stolen credit card

The latest round up of suspects caught on surveillance cameras in Langley include a lingerie thief and someone who went on a spending spree with a stolen credit card.

On March 9, a man with someone else’s credit card made purchases totalling more than $6,000 at various stores around the Lower Mainland, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

On March 29, a woman allegedly stole various items from Langley’s Forever Yours Lingerie.

The final suspect in this week’s roundup allegedly stole several items from a Hempyz store on April 17. She is described as having dark hair, wearing a grey long sleeved shirt and a black or dark-coloured vest. The woman was last seen leaving the area on foot heading east.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visiting their website at www.solvecrime.ca.