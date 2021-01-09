Suspect sought in fraud attempt at Lake Country bank

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is seeking tips to identify a suspect in an attempted fraud at a Lake Country financial institution that took place Nov. 26, 2020. (Crime Stoppers photo)

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a fraud attempt at a Lake Country bank late last year.

The attempted fraud took place on Nov. 26, according to Crime Stoppers. Around noon, a man approached one of the tellers at the unnamed bank and tried to retrieve account information, providing a driver’s licence as identification.

The man was denied access as he did not provide the required information. The legitimate customer was from another province, had not been in the area at the time and was in possession of his identification.

The person of interest is described as a white man, tall with white hear who was wearing a black jacket with a black mask.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP or report an anonymous tip atwww.crimestoppers.net.

