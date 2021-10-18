Suspect sought in Fort St. James break and enter

Police say a cash register containing a small amount of cash was taken by a suspect who broke into a business on Douglas Avenue in Fort St. James early Thursday morning, Oct. 14. (Fort St. James RCMP photo)

The Fort St. James RCMP has released images of a person they believe responsible for stealing a cash register containing a small amount of cash.

According to a news release, police responded to a break-and-enter at a business in the 200 block of Douglas Avenue at 5:11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The suspect allegedly gained entry after forcing a door open.

“We hope that someone knows who this person and calls the police,” said Cst. Chun Lee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort St. James RCMP at 250-996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2222-8477.

