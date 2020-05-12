Suspect sought in anti-Asian attack that left Good Samaritan injured on Vancouver bus

Transit police are looking for this man after an anti-Asian attack left one woman with bruises and a torn scalp. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police)

Transit police are looking for a man after a man allegedly assaulted a woman who was defending two Asian women on a Vancouver bus.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, the incident took place on a bus near Main Street and East Hastings at about 4:25 p.m. on April 15.

Police said the man allegedly told two Asian women wearing face masks to “go back to your country; that’s where it all started.” A different woman sitting across from the man told him to leave the two women at home, leading to an altercation. Police said the man allegedly threatened the woman and jumped up and kicked her in the leg. Police alleged the man “reached over and violently pulled the victim’s hair,” leading to a large clump of hair being pulled out of her scalp.

The man then allegedly punched the woman in the head multiple times and pinned her to the ground, where she was eventually able to fight him off. The woman was left with leg bruising and scalp wounds.

Police said the man got off the bus and ran away near Commercial Drive and East Hastings.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, about 45 to 55 years old, standing approximately five-foot-six and weighing 180 pounds, with a stocky build. He was wearing a red baseball hat with the letter “V” in the centre, a blue t-shirt, light grey sweatpants and blue shoes. He was carrying a dark grey jacket with a grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call transit police at 604-516-7419 or text 87-77-77 and refer to file no. 2020-7645.

This attack is one of a series of assaults and racist comments against Asian people in Metro Vancouver since the COVID-19 pandemic began, as police said they have seen an increase in anti-Asian sentiment in the region.

