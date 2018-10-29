Suspect sought for tire mischief spree

The Terrace RCMP is hoping the public can help them find a suspect in a series of vehicle mischiefs.

  • Oct. 29, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Terrace RCMP is hoping the public can help them find a suspect in a series of vehicle mischiefs.

On Oct. 29 police said in a press release they’ve received multiple reports in the Medeek Avenue and Kenney Street area involving vehicles with flat tires. While some reports indicated the tires had been slashed, police found at least some tires had simply been deflated and their air caps replaced.

Anyone with information about the offences is asked to please contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.

Previous story
ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween
Next story
Youth Impact program gets first corporate sponsor

Just Posted

Most Read