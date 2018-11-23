Suspect in South Surrey BMW theft arrested in Central City: police

A 20-year-old Surrey man is in custody following a foot pursuit and arrest this week in connection with the theft of a BMW sedan from South Surrey.

Police said in a news release Friday that they were advised of a break-and-enter on Nov. 18, in which a BMW had been stolen from a homeowner’s garage.

Sgt. Chad Greig told Peace Arch News the report came in at around 9 a.m., and that the vehicle was taken from a garage in the 15900-block of 39A Avenue.

Three days later, on NOv. 21, an officer patrolling in the Central City area located the vehicle at around 1 p.m., in the 13200-block of 108A Avenue, Greig confirmed.

When members of Surrey RCMP’s Auto Crime and Property Crime Target Teams arrived, they “observed a male exiting the driver’s seat of the vehicle,” the release states.

“Police attempted to arrest the male who resisted and fled the area. A short foot pursuit occurred and the male was quickly taken into custody.”

Daylen Pike, 20, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, fail to comply with probation order, obstruct peace officer and driving while prohibited.

According to online court records, Pike is to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Monday (Nov. 26).

Staff Sgt. Mike Hall credited Wednesday’s arrest to “the great policing work conducted by our frontline uniformed officer locating the stolen vehicle and our target team members affecting the arrest.”

“Property crime continues to be a priority of the Surrey RCMP and recent statistics indicate it is on the downward trend,” Hall said in the release.

According to statistics released earlier this month, Surrey logged 20,259 property-related crimes in the first nine months of the year, compared to 22,139 on the books from the same time period in 2017.