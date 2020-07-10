Suspect in North Delta home invasion facing attempt murder charge

Blaine Robert Jackson, 37, of no fixed address, faces six charges in relation to this incident

The suspect in an alleged home invasion in North Delta last month is now facing attempted murder and firearms charges relating to the incident.

At about 9:40 a.m. on Friday, June 26, Delta police responded to a report of a home invasion in progress in the 11400-block of 64th Ave. Police were informed that the suspect in the incident was armed with a firearm and had allegedly assaulted a resident.

Patrol officers responded quickly and determined once on scene that the incident was still ongoing. Police then entered the residence to render immediate assistance.

Officers arrested one individual on scene, and located and secured a firearm believed to be involved in the incident. Prior to the arrival of the police, one of the occupants of the home had received serious injuries and the suspect had received minor injuries.

READ MORE: Police investigating suspected home invasion in North Delta

“We are pleased that this investigation was able to proceed quickly, as we know crimes of this nature are concerning to the community,” Staff Sgt. Dave Vaughan-Smith of the Delta Police Department’s investigations bureau said in a press release.

Investigators believe it to have been a targeted incident.

Blaine Robert Jackson, 37, of no fixed address, now faces six charges in relation to this incident, including attempting to commit murder using a firearm, pointing a firearm without lawful excuse, possessing a firearm without a licence, committing an assault causing bodily harm, breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possessing a firearm for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

Jackson is currently remanded in custody and will next appear in court on Monday, July 13.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

North Delta Reporter