Suspect in double stabbing confirmed deceased

A man allegedly responsible for a double homicide in Creston on Wednesday evening was found dead in Salmo.

A RCMP vehicle pictured at the scene of a double homicide near Creston, Thursday, Jan. 7 (Mike Turner photo)

A man allegedly responsible for a double homicide in Creston on Wednesday evening was found dead in Salmo.

Police were looking for a male suspect after a man and woman were fatally stabbed on the side of a highway outside of Creston on Wednesday evening, Jan. 6. On Thursday afternoon, a front line officer located the body of a dead man near an electrical shed at a Salmo motel.

Investigators, in partnership with the BC Coroners Service, determined,the man whom officers were searching for in relation to the double homicide, is the man found dead in Salmo on Thursday morning. Criminality in that death is not suspected.

The victim’s vehicle was located and recovered near Salmo and hours later, a man’s body was found near a motel in the same town.

Creston Mounties and first responders were called to the Highway 3 pullout near the Summit Creek Bridge for reports of a man and a woman in need of immediate medical assistance at 7 p.m.

The 40-year-old Calgary man died at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Kelowna’s RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit believe a suspect fled in a vehicle associated with one of the victims.

“Investigators have reason to believe the suspect and the victims were known to one another,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, the unit commander of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation.

Police do not believe that there is any ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with any additional information is being asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Creston Valley Advance