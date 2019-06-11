Suspect in custody after shooting threat at Seabird Island School

The school recieved word that someone was threatening to shoot students and staff Monday June 10

Seabird Island Community School was in a hold and secure Monday (June 10). (Google Maps)

A suspect is in custody after Seabird Island Community School received threats that someone was going to shoot students and staff Monday (June 10).

According to Cpl. Mike Rail, the Agassiz RCMP were called around 3 p.m. Monday after the school said that someone was threatening to shoot at students and staff.

The school was placed in a hold and secure (school continues as normal inside the building, but door are locked and no one can enter or exit the building) and RCMP attended.

Around 3:30 p.m., an 18-year-old was taken into custody without incident. The suspect remains in custody pending a court appearance today (Tuesday, June 11).

More to come.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter