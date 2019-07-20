Suspect in custody after Castlegar break and enters

RCMP reminding residents to look their doors.

Police have a 48-year-old male in custody after a string of break and enters in Castlegar.

Shortly after midnight on July 19 Castlegar RCMP responded to a call from a local resident. The home owner had disrupted a break and enter at their residence.

The suspect had attempted to gain entry though an unlocked door.

RCMP Sgt. Monty Taylor said in a press release, “After a brief struggle the suspect departed on foot and the resident was able to lock the door and contact police. Castlegar RCMP arrived within minutes of the report and arrested the suspect.”

The homeowner did not receive any injuries during the incident.

Chad Carr is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Rossland Provincial Court on July 22.

Carr is charged with forcible entry into a property.

According to RCMP, he is also alleged to have committed two other separate break and enters to Castlegar residences on June 29 and July 7.

During both these incidents Carr is alleged to have entered homes through unlocked entryways in an attempt to steal property.

In one incident the home owner was at home and thwarted Carr’s attempt. In the second incident the resident arrived home to locate Carr in his residence.

Carr had been arrested for the initial break and enters and was released from custody on bail awaiting court at the time of his July 19 arrest.

The RCMP are reminding residents to lock doors to their homes and outbuildings and report any suspicious activity to police.