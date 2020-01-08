Suspect in Country Club Centre smash-up charged with dangerous driving

An arrest has been made following a Jan. 6 incident where a pickup crashed into buildings at Country Club Centre in Nanaimo. (GREG SAKAKI/News Bulletin)

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a Monday night incident at Country Club Centre where a pickup truck repeatedly crashed into mall buildings.

Joshua Schaffer is in court today after being taken into custody Tuesday and charged with dangerous driving and mischief.

First responders were on scene at the mall around 7 p.m. Jan. 6 and found that a Dodge Ram had collided with a CIBC bank building, the Urban Barn and two cars. The male driver was taken to hospital and according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, he was arrested at his residence Jan. 7.

The investigation into the incident continues, RCMP said.

