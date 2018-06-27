Suspect chased after stealing 10 watches from Nanaimo Museum

A thief stole 10 watches and ran for it earlier this month.

A suspect allegedly took the watches from the Nanaimo Museum and was chased by a witness, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

The incident happened June 13 at around 10:30 a.m. and the chase made its way into the parkade underneath the Vancouver Island Conference Centre before the witness lost sight of the suspect.

The male suspect is described as First Nations, approximately 6-foot-1 with short dark hair and he was wearing a black T-shirt and baggy shorts at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.