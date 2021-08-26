Suspect charged in connection with Grand Forks crime spree

The suspect allegedly assaulted Mounties and a city resident, say RCMP

A West Kootenay woman is facing a litany of charges in relation to an alleged crime spree in Grand Forks earlier this month.

Salmo’s Krista Dawn Smith, 41, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 10, in connection with a disturbance complaint at a downtown pub Tuesday, Aug. 10. Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler said Smith spent the night in custody after allegedly assaulting two arresting officers. She was released the next morning on an undertaking to appear at Grand Forks provincial court.

Peppler said Mounties arrested Smith a second time at dawn Friday, Aug. 13, this time in connection with an alleged assault on a Donaldson Drive resident and spate of alleged vandalism at a nearby gas station and a nearby pub.

Smith now faces criminal charges for assault, mischief, mischief endangering life, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, assaulting a peace officer and willfully resisting a peace officer, according to online court documents.

She is due to appear on all six charges at Grand Forks provincial court on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

None of the charges against Smith have been proven in court.

