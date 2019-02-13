Suspect charged after Surrey convenience store robbed four times in five weeks

In 2012, 26-year-old Kyle Danyliuk was sentenced to two years for fatal hit-and-run in White Rock

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey. (Photo: Canadian Press)

A man who was jailed for two years in a 2011 deadly hit-and-run in White Rock has now been charged with holding up a Guildford convenience store four times in five weeks.

Surrey RCMP say 26-year-old Kyle Danyliuk was arrested following a three-month investigation by the Surrey RCMP Robbery Section.

Police say the investigation began after a store in the 15100 block of 96 Avenue was robbed on Oct. 23. The store was held up three more times between that date and Nov. 29, 2018.

Danyliuk is charged with four counts of robbery, four counts of committing an indictable offence with face covered, three counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace, one count of using an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence and two counts of uttering or using a forged or false credit card.

In 2012, Danyliuk was sentenced to two years in jail after he pleaded guilty to charges including dangerous driving causing death in the May 18, 2011 hit-and-run death of 56-year-old Marilyn Laursen.

Laursen was crossing Johnston Road at Thrift Avenue with a friend around 9:30 p.m. when Danyliuk, driving his girlfriend’s car, sped through the intersection, hitting Laursen in the crosswalk. He fled the scene, dumped the car and was arrested two months later, following an intensive investigation.

At his sentencing hearing in September 2012, Danyliuk acknowledged he was driving a car when he shouldn’t have been.

“I’ve ruined the lives of a lot of people, plus myself,” he said.

Danyliuk is next due in Surrey Provincial Court on Feb. 19.

Anyone with information about the robberies who has not already spoken with police is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

– With files from Tracy Holmes

beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com