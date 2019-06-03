Suspect caught on Chilliwack bait car camera

Police looking to identify suspect with unique tattoos from Garrison Crossing incident early May 12

This suspect triggered a camera in a bait car parked in the 5600-block of Garrison Boulevard on May 12 at 3 a.m.

Police are looking for tips to identify a suspect caught on a bait car camera in Garrison Crossing in Chilliwack three weeks ago.

Note the tattoos on this suspect who triggered a camera in a bait car parked in the 5600-block of Garrison Boulevard on May 12 at 3 a.m.

The image was shot on May 12, 2019 around 3 a.m. when an individual triggered the surveillance camera and alarm on a police Bait car parked in the 5600-block of Garrison Boulevard.

One image shows a forearm tattoo that could likely identify the person to anyone who has seen it before.

General duty officers later located the vehicle parked in the 44000-block of South Sumas Road but a suspect was not located.

“RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the person in the photo,” said Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

The Bait Car Program is co-ordinated by the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT).

Anyone with information to identify the subject in the photo is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.com