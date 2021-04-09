Saanich police hope to identify a suspect caught on camera entering a building in the 3300-block of Whittier Avenue in Saanich on March 12 and leaving with a stolen package. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers photo)

Suspect caught on camera pinching parcel from Saanich building

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers share images to help identify suspect

  • Apr. 9, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A suspect caught on camera nabbing a parcel from the mail room of a building in Saanich is the subject of the latest police search.

According to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, the individual was seen on security cameras entering a building in the 3300-block of Whittier Avenue on March 12 before leaving with a large package.

In the images shared by Crime Stoppers on social media show a person in black track pants, a grey shirt, a black hoodie, dark glasses, a black hat and black gloves. In one image, the suspect is wearing what appears to be a Halloween skull mask pulled up on top of their head.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

Saanich News

 

