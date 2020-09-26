Suspect arrested in stabbing, robbery at Courtenay liquor store

The suspect in the robbery and stabbing at the Mex Pub liquor store in Courtenay has been arrested. Image, RCMP

The suspect in the robbery and stabbing that occurred at the Mex Pub liquor store in Courtenay on Sept. 18 has been arrested and is currently in custody.

“Investigators have been working tirelessly to identify, locate and arrest the suspect,” said Staff Sgt. Glen Breckon, of the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit. “We understand that this incident caused significant concern in the community, and we want to reassure the public that the suspect is now in custody. “This is the outcome our investigators strive for when we take on every investigation.”

RCMP added that tips from the public were instrumental in identifying the suspect. Comox Valley RCMP would like to thank the media and everyone who came forward with information.

The suspect, a 33-year old Courtenay man, is still in custody. RCMP have not released the man’s name.

