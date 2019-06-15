Suspect arrested following gunpoint robbery in Qualicum Beach

Stop and Shop Grocery was robbed June 5; man now in custody

Oceanside RCMP say a suspect has been arrested following a gunpoint robbery at a Qualicum Beach store.

A masked suspect with a gun robbed the Stop and Shop Grocery in Qualicum Beach on June 5. Store owner Ken Chang said a man entered the shop at 11:24 a.m., pointed a gun at him and told him to open his till drawer. The suspect ran away after Chang gave him the money in the till.

Police report that on Thursday, June 13, a man believed responsible for the robbery was arrested. His name was not released, he is currently in custody in Nanaimo and will appear before a judge on Monday, June 17.

