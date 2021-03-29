Victoria police arrested a man who was videoed on a security camera taking a cashbox from a Fort Street business earlier this month. The man was arrested after a West Shore RCMP officer and a community member recognized him from the video and reached out to investigators. Black Press File Photo

Suspect arrested after RCMP officer, citizen recognize man from security video

Images show someone breaking into a Fort Street business, stealing cashbox

Victoria police arrested a suspect related to video captured on a security camera earlier this month.

The images showed someone taking a cashbox from a Fort Street business.

The suspect in the case was arrested after a West Shore RCMP officer and a community member recognized him from the video and reached out to investigators.

Victoria police released video after the break and enter to the business in the 700-block of Fort Street was reported on March 11. The business owner found the front door damaged and the cashbox missing — but it was located a short distance away — when they arrived that day.

VicPD located and arrested the suspect in the 800-block of Pandora Avenue on March 26.

Police said he had a history of property crime and is tied to another break and enter investigation. He found to be violating court-ordered conditions banning him from possession of particular break and enter tools.

The man faces recommended charges of break and enter, possession of break and enter tools and breaching a court-ordered condition.

