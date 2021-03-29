Suspect arrested after RCMP officer, citizen recognize man from security video

Victoria police arrested a suspect related to video captured on a security camera earlier this month.
The images showed someone taking a cashbox from a Fort Street business.
The suspect in the case was arrested after a West Shore RCMP officer and a community member recognized him from the video and reached out to investigators.
Victoria police released video after the break and enter to the business in the 700-block of Fort Street was reported on March 11. The business owner found the front door damaged and the cashbox missing — but it was located a short distance away — when they arrived that day.
VicPD located and arrested the suspect in the 800-block of Pandora Avenue on March 26.
Police said he had a history of property crime and is tied to another break and enter investigation. He found to be violating court-ordered conditions banning him from possession of particular break and enter tools.
The man faces recommended charges of break and enter, possession of break and enter tools and breaching a court-ordered condition.
