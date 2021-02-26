Suspect arrested after armed robbery in downtown Castlegar

Victim was allegedly threatened with knife and bear spray

Castlegar RCMP have arrested a 43-year-old Castlegar man in relation to an armed robbery in downtown Castlegar.

Police were called to the 1100 block of 4th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 for a report of an armed robbery.

A Castlegar resident was walking home when he was confronted by a lone male suspect, allegedly armed with a knife and a canister of bear spray.

According to police, the suspect allegedly threatened violence and demanded money from the victim, then fled on foot northbound with a small amount of cash.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The suspect was described to police as a Caucasian male, of thin build, 25-35 years of age, approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a black rain jacket, dark colored jeans, work boots, a black face covering or neck warmer, a black toque and was carrying a back pack.

Sgt. Monty Taylor reports that an individual matching the description was located and apprehended in the area.

The police investigation is continuing at this time. Anyone with any additional information, including any video surveillance of the incident or the suspect in the area is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

