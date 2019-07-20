Surviving Okanagan osprey chick nearly two weeks old

The second of two osprey chicks is approaching its two-week birthday

The sole surviving Osoyoos osprey nestling is approaching its two-week birthday on Friday.

The public has had the opportunity to view the drama surrounding the nest since the end of March through a live YouTube web cam on the Town of Osoyoos website.

The first pair of eggs were actually kicked by the parents from the nest located atop a de-energized FortisBC power pole near Osoyoos Elementary School.

Viewers then reported two more eggs had been laid in late May and early June, the first one hatching July 2 and the second one on July 5.

At that time there was no sign of the first chick which is believed to have died.

There were initial concerns about the survival of the remaining chick however since then the parents have seen feeding the remaining youngster, the male returning at regular intervals with small fish.

“So there may have been something wrong with the health of the other one,” said manager Dale Belvedere, of the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre which cares for sick and injured birds of prey. “So this one is 12 days old and that’s a good sign.”

According to Donna Core, Osoyoos executive assistant and communications coordinator who has been monitoring the nest the number of views continues to climb.

Initially there were only a couple hundred looks however that has since jumped to nearly 2,000 a day.

The website is: https://www.osoyoos.ca/content/osprey-nest-live-webcam

