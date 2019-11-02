Survival drive tent event set for Simms Park

The Survival Drive will culminate with the Tent Event on Nov. 13; a tent-testing party at Simms Park

It’s getting cold outside.

Unfortunately, for the most vulnerable people in our community that can sometimes mean no safe, warm space to rest at night, and in some of the worst cases, not even a tent of their own to call a temporary home.

From Nov. 1 to 12, we are asking the community to be part of a ‘Survival Drive’ by donating tents, tarps, sleeping bags, backpacks and warm winter outerwear (clean and in good working order) for those who have no choice but to sleep outside in inclement weather.

Donations can be dropped off at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 1755 13 St, Courtenay from Nov 1 to 12, or brought to Simms Park on Nov. 13 from 12 to 4 p.m.

The Survival Drive will culminate with the Tent Event on Nov. 13 – a tent-testing party from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Simms Park Pavilion. The tents will be set up during the event to test their viability, and as a visual reminder to the community that there are those among us sleeping outside during the winter.

There will be a DJ onsite providing music to keep volunteers dancing and warm during the cold afternoon and an open mic for those who may want to share their stories and experiences regarding homelessness.

There will also be hot beverages and a chance to connect with local outreach workers and support services. Everyone is welcome.

For more questions about the event, donation or other information about the Coalition to End Homelessness. contact co-ordinator Andrea Cupelli at comoxvalleyhousing@gmail.com or call 250-897-6432.