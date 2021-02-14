Surveys key to updating City of White Rock economic development plan

The City of White Rock is looking for input from residents and businesses on updating its Economic Development Strategic Plan.

A city media release issued Friday (Feb. 12) said two anonymous online surveys – seen as a key step in the process – will be available until March 15 at talkwhiterock.ca

One, aimed at business owners and managers, takes around 15 minutes to complete. The other, aimed at residents, takes only about five minutes to complete.

The updated Economic Development Strategic Plan – expected to be available in draft form by the end of this year – will guide how jobs and businesses in White Rock change and grow in a post-pandemic future, the release said.

Mayor Darryl Walker urged residents and business employees and owners to share their vision for White Rock’s future economy, and the direction that the economic development strategy should take, while acknowledging it’s a difficult time for businesses in the city because of the ongoing pandemic.

“The impacts of temporary closures and reductions in business will be felt still for quite some time,” he said.

“Yet in White Rock, we want to look beyond where we are now and plan for the future. Please go to our Talk White Rock web page, complete a survey and help us get this project started.”

The release noted that survey results will help set the foundation for future engagement, in which newly hired economic development officer Carolyn Latzen will work with White Rock’s Economic Development Advisory Committee – a group composed of representatives from the community, local business and not-for-profit groups – as well as with community partners.

Preliminary survey results could be shared with community focus groups as early as May, the release stated.

To learn more about economic development in White Rock, visit the web page at whiterockcity.ca/business

