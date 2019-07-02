Survey results for Parksville council priorities posted

Through a survey on the City of Parksville’s website, Parksville council sought input from Parksville residents to help determine council’s strategic priorities for the next three years.

The survey was open from April 30 to June 18 with a total of 425 surveys completed and 403 respondents indicating they were Parksville residents.

The complete survey results are posted to Let’s Talk Parksville at https://letstalkparksville.ca/8785/documents/17616. The questions were general in nature; residents responded to the 12 questions with detailed and insightful comments, relevant to council’s priorities.

RELATED: Parksville council wants resident input on top priorities

Council will discuss strategic priorities at the Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 3 in the Forum, 100 Jensen Avenue East. The public is welcome to attend and there will be an opportunity for public comment. The Committee of the Whole meeting agenda may be accessed from the home page of the city’s website. Following the COTW meeting, there will be two public hearings and the council meeting scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The city thanks residents for their time to complete this survey and for their willingness to share their priorities for Parksville with council.

— NEWS staff, submitted