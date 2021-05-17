Survey launched to assess short-term rental situation in Kimberley

The City of Kimberley has launched a survey with the goal of gathering information about the city's short-term rental situation.

The City of Kimberley has launched a new survey to assess its short-term rental situation. Paul Rodgers file.

The City of Kimberley has launched a survey with the goal of gathering information about the city’s short-term rental situation.

The survey, which may be accessed at this link http://bit.ly/KimberleySTRSurvey, will be available until June 14. It will collect data from both residents as well as short-term rental operators in order to assist the city to shape their updates to short-term rental regulations.

“Short-term rentals are a key part of Kimberley’s robust tourism economy,” read a release from the City. “Recent growth in the number short term rental operators in single or two-family homes, townhomes, or apartment units have amplified the need to update policies around these types of tourist accommodation.”

The updated regulations should ensure that the city’s rental operators are providing safe stays for tourists and minimizing impacts to neighbours and the housing supply.

The City of Kimberley’s Manager of Planning and Sustainability Troy Pollock said this survey will be “instrumental” in shaping the short and long term effects of short-term accommodations in Kimberley.

“Some municipalities in British Columbia have put a complete ban on short term rentals and others allow them unconditionally,” Pollock said.

“Most, including Kimberley, are striving to find a balance between these extremes to best realize the benefits while managing risks. Before drafting new short term rental regulations, we need to ensure we understand the perspectives and concerns of Kimberley’s residents and short term rental operators. By completing this survey, you will be helping to shape our short term rental policy direction.”

The City asks that you complete the survey soon in order to have your say on the future regulations that will be implemented for short-term rental accommodations in Kimberley.

For more information you may contact Pollock at 250-427-9664 or email tpollock@kimberley.ca

paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletinLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kimberley Bulletin