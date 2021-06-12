Surrey’s weekly cases continue to drop, push for 80% vaccination rate citywide

BCCDC reports 263 cases for Surrey the week of May 30 to June 5

Cases in the Lower Mainland by local health area for the week of May 30 to June 5, 2021. (Map: BCCDC)

Surrey recorded 263 new COVID-19 cases for the week of May 30 to June 5, 2021, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Continuing its downward trend for weekly cases, this is the fewest cases reported since before the second wave last fall.

Cases have been on the decline for the last five reporting periods, with 1,671 cases April 25 to May 1, 1,409 cases May 2 to 8, 1,094 cases May 9 to 15, 721 cases for May 16 to 22 and 460 cases for May 23 to 29.

That followed a record-high the week of April 18 to 24 with 1,760 cases. Previously, cases had been on an upward trend for 10 reporting periods.

Surrey has also seen another drop in the daily average rate of cases per 100,000. For the week of May 30 to June 5, it was between 5.1 and 10 cases per 100,000 people.

The week before, May 23 to 29, it was between 10.1 to 15 cases per 100,000 people. The previous reporting period, May 16 to 22, it was between 15.1 and 20 cases per 100,000 people. Prior to that, the rate of cases was more than 20 per 100,000 from the week of Feb. 28 to March 6.

Surrey continues to record the highest number of weekly cases in the Lower Mainland, however, it’s Abbotsford’s rate of cases per 100,000 people is between 10.1 and 15.

South Surrey/White Rock, which the BCCDC separates from the rest of Surrey, recorded 7 cases May 30 to June 5.

That region has seen a very small decline in recent weeks, with an average daily rate of cases fewer than five.

Meantime, in a tweet from the City of Surrey on June 8, it said Surrey had reached its goal of 75 per cent community immunity citywide. The city is now pushing for 80 per cent community immunity.

Surrey has reached a significant milestone in our #COVID19 vaccination rate. Thank you to all who have helped us meet our Drive for 75 goal. Every person vaccinated puts us one step closer to putting the pandemic behind us. Now Let's Go for 80! — City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) June 8, 2021

The BCCDC’s weekly data report shows a range of vaccination rates up to June 10 for those aged 18-plus in the nine communities Surrey is broken into: North Surrey (72 per cent), Whalley (76 per cent), Guildford (75 per cent), West Newton (78 per cent), East Newton (78 per cent), Fleetwood (80 per cent), Cloverdale (79 per cent), Panorama (81 per cent) and South Surrey (80 per cent).

For those aged 12 and over, vaccination rates up to June 10 are just slightly lower in each community: North Surrey (70 per cent), Whalley (74 per cent), Guildford (73 per cent), West Newton (75 per cent), East Newton (76 per cent), Fleetwood (78 per cent), Cloverdale (77 per cent), Panorama (79 per cent) and South Surrey (78 per cent).

But when it comes to vaccinations rates up to June 10 for those aged 50 and older, only two communities have yet to hit more than 80 per cent: North Surrey (80 per cent), Whalley (85 per cent), Guildford (81 per cent), West Newton (88 per cent) East Newton (88 per cent), Fleetwood (87 per cent), Cloverdale (87 per cent), Panorama (89 per cent) and South Surrey (86 per cent).

