Surrey’s trash cleanup campaign launches Monday

Want to see Surrey’s mayor and council pick up some garbage, and maybe help them?
The City of Surrey is launching its “Love Where You Live” campaign at 12:15 p.m. Monday, at Surrey City Hall’s atrium at 13450-104th Ave.
According to a city media advisory, the mayor, council and city staff are expected to lead a “litter clean-up day” at city hall and its surrounding area after an official launch ceremony.
It’s the beginning of a new Surrey-wide initiative to run from May 1 to October 30 each year, urging community groups, residents, schools and business owners to help keep the city clean.
Some community groups have already got a jump on the effort.
The North Surrey Action Team, for example, did a “clean sweep” of Whalley’s Hawthorne Park on April 20, removing three large bags of trash.
“This team is to make improvements to our community,” said team member Amabel Li, a Fleetwood resident.
“The city supports that.”
