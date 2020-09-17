Surrey’s Princess Margaret the latest school with possible COVID-19 exposure

Fraser Health has created a new webpage listing COVID-19 cases in schools

A reminder to students at Surrey’s Strawberry Hill Elementary to physically distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

*This story will be updated as the Now-Leader finds out about COVID-19 exposures in school.

With in-classroom learning back in session throughout the province, possible COVID-19 exposures have started to be reported at multiple schools in Surrey.

Fraser Health has created a new webpage listing school exposures.

They are broken down by district and then whether it was an exposure, a cluster and an outbreak.

An exposure is a single person with a confirmed positive case who attended school during the infectious period.

A cluster is “two or more” people with positive cases who were at the school during their infectious period.

An outbreak is “multiple” people with positive cases and transmission “is likely widespread within the school setting.”

Surrey school district:

• Princess Margaret Secondary School – Sept. 11

A tweet from Superintendent Jordan Tinney says a letter went out to the community on Wednesday (Sept. 16) about the exposure.

• William Watson Elementary School – Sept. 10

A letter for the “low-risk” exposure was sent out Tuesday (Sept. 15)

• Johnston Heights Secondary School – Sept. 8 to 11

The district stated it was a “low-risk” exposure and the person didn’t have contact with students “on the date of this possible exposure.”

• Panorama Ridge Secondary School – Sept. 8

The exposure was reported on Friday, Sept. 11

• Sullivan Heights Secondary School – Sept. 8

A letter about the “low-risk” exposure was sent out Tuesday (Sept. 15)

Independent schools:

• Khalsa School (Old Yale Road location) – Sept. 1 and 4

Surrey Now Leader